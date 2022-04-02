ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash along Hwy 126

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMC68_0exZHrrt00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash along Highway 126 Friday night in Lane County, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, 54-year-old Kristi Rose was driving a black Chrysler 300 on the highway and left her lane, crashing head-on into a white Ford Explorer, driven by 54-year-old Linda Coy.

5-car pileup: Officer rear-ended while at separate crash site in NE Portland

Police responded to the crash around 10:08 p.m. near milepost 46. Rose and her passenger, 74-year-old James Esch, were both fatally wounded in the crash, police said.

Coy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Her current status is not known.

The highway was closed for about 5 hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Check out more stories from
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News

19K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Man pulling trailer containing dead cattle crashes into HWY 23 guardrail

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck and trailer containing dead cattle lost control on Highway 23 Tuesday. A 32-year-old Marshall male was pulling the cattle trailer with the deceased animals inside when they crashed into a guardrail around 2:10 p.m., according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head on crash south of Monett, Mo. both drivers killed

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon Monett Rural Fire Protection District were alerted to a serious crash south of Monett along MO-37 near FR2030. “First arriving units advised of two vehicles involved, one blocking the roadway and another on its side in the ditch,” Monett Rural Fire state in a release of information.
MONETT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Traffic Accident#Osp#Chrysler#Ne Portland Police
KTLA

Woman killed, man injured in head-on crash in Riverside, police say

A 58-year-old Jurupa Valley woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Riverside Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside Police Department. The woman was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Buena Vista Avenue and Indian Hill Road at about 3:11 p.m. when another car, a black 2018 Audi sedan driven by an 18-year-old […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy