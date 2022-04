Rheumatoid arthritis and a severe form of hair loss called alopecia areata might not seem like they have much in common. One causes joint pain and swelling, while the other leads to dramatic, patchy loss of hair. But in both cases, the immune system has decided that the body's own cells are a threat – in alopecia, this leads to the immune system attacking the hair follicles, while in arthritis, it's attacking tissues in the joints. Excitingly, however, a new study of a phase three clinical trial has shown that the treatments for these two conditions could also be similar, with an arthritis...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO