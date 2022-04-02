Brazil eases COVID-related restrictions on international travelers

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian health agency Anvisa on Saturday issued a new set of rules for incoming international travelers, easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis subsides in the South American nation.

Anvisa said vaccinated Brazilians and foreigners are now exempt from presenting proof of a COVID-19 test with a negative or non-detectable result. They are only required to present proof of vaccination, printed or electronically.

"In general, the new rules confirm vaccination as the basis for national border policy for all modes of transportation," Anvisa said in a statement. "Complete immunization is mandatory for all individuals eligible for vaccination and who intend to enter Brazil."

Under the rules, a traveler is considered fully vaccinated after taking two doses or a single dose of a anti-COVID vaccine, depending on the type of immunizer. The vaccination scheme must be complete at least 14 days before the date of departure, Anvisa said.

Travelers not fully vaccinated -- provided they are Brazilians and foreigners residing in the country -- must present a COVID-19 test with a negative or non-detectable result, Anvisa added.

The agency also noted foreigners who live abroad and are not fully vaccinated remain barred from entering the country, with exceptions that it did not detail in the statement.

Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Alistair Bell

