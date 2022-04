TULSA, Okla. — If the warmer temperatures lately gave you spring fever and you’re ready to start your garden, beware of late season freezes. If we’re looking at the last 32° of the season, that date can vary widely from year to year. Just over the last 10 years, the last freeze date was as early as the beginning of March and as late as the end of April.

