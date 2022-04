Notorious New York mobster Dominic Taddeo escaped federal custody in Florida just a year out from his scheduled release, according to a report.The Mafia hitman, convicted for the assassination of three people and two failed attempts, had been transferred from a mid-security facility to a halfway house for inmates scheduled for release.Bureau of Prison records show that Taddeo, 64, went to an approved appointment on 28 March but never returned, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.Taddeo was sentenced to 54 years after pleading guilty in 1992 to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy charges from his time with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO