Manchester Township, NJ

Have you seen her? Manchester, NJ Police looking for missing 24-year old woman

By Vin Ebenau
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester Township Police issued a missing person alert on Saturday around lunchtime after disappearing on Friday night. Kayla Moreno, 24,...

wobm.com

Daily Voice

Grinding Noise Leads To Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest In Norwalk

Two men were busted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters after a witness heard grinding noises coming from a garage in Fairfield County. The two men were arrested around 2 a.m., Wednesday, March 23 in Norwalk. According to Norwalk Police, a witness doing overnight work at a business on Water Street...
