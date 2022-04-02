Have you seen her? Manchester, NJ Police looking for missing 24-year old woman

A Newark man has been convicted of charges in connection with a crime spree and crash that killed a 29-year-old mom and EMT in 2018, authorities announced. Najeeh Green, now 30, was involved the spree that resulted in a man being shot in Newark, a woman being carjacked at gunpoint in East Orange as she unloaded packages from her car, and ultimately the death of Priscilla Godoy, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

