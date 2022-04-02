ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Oshae Brissett: Scores 17 points in return

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brissett racked up 17 points (4-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oshae Brissett
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Cavs: Joel Embiid Tremendous in Playoff-Clinching Win

3 observations after Embiid (44 points) wills Sixers to playoff-clinching win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Appropriately, the Sixers clinched a playoff spot Sunday night behind a tremendous performance from their MVP contender. Joel Embiid posted 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the...
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Celtics#Fg#The Eastern Conference#Syracuse
FOX Sports

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers' 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points — and made 20 trips to the free throw line — in Philadelphia's 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
NBA
KEYT

Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in their regular-season home finale. Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season. Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington and Ish Smith finished with 16.
NBA
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable for Pacers Tuesday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot soreness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bitadze had been nursing a foot injury before Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons, and was unable to return to that contest after aggravating his injury. While he is listed as questionable, he seems unlikely to play Tuesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Drains six threes in victory

Barton totaled 25 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-118 victory over the Lakers. Barton turned in an outstanding total after coming into Sunday's game with a nagging knee injury. Barton was an accurate scoring machine as he continues to play well for the Nuggets down the stretch.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Continues to make MVP case

Jokic finished with 38 points (15-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-118 victory over the Lakers. The Nuggets were expected to excel against the LeBron James-less Lakers, and it was no surprise to see Jokic finish...
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Dealt to Detroit

Meadows (quadriceps) was traded to the Tigers on Monday in exchange for Isaac Paredes and a 2022 draft pick, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Meadows was expected to open the year in Tampa Bay as one of the top designated hitter options, but he'll now board a plane to Detroit where he'll share time at DH with Miguel Cabrera. It's also possible that he sees more time in the outfield, especially with Detroit's top prospect, Riley Greene (foot), expected to remain out until June before becoming the team's starting centerfielder. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Meadows is the favorite to open the new campaign as the starting left fielder. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his young career, slashing .234/315/.458 with 27 homers, 106 RBI and four stolen bases in 142 games.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy