Severe Weather Statement issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mineola to near Van to 6 miles west of Brownsboro to Athens, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, New Summerfield and Noonday. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO