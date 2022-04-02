Championship roundup: Aleksandar Mitrovic hits double in Fulham victory

Aleksandar Mitrovic throws a flat cap back into the Fulham fans after his second goal in the win at QPR.

Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his remarkable scoring form by hitting both goals as Championship leaders Fulham beat west London rivals QPR 2-0.

The Serbia striker’s first-half opener put Fulham in control at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and his 78th-minute penalty sealed it, taking his tally to 37 league goals this season. The hosts’ miserable afternoon ended with manager Mark Warburton being shown a yellow card and his assistant John Eustace a red, seemingly for dissent. Rangers have lost their past three matches and five of the last six.

The result maintained Fulham’s eight-point advantage at the top, with second-placed Bournemouth holding on for a 3-2 win at home to Bristol City. The visitors took an early lead when Matty James’s corner was headed in by defender Rob Atkinson, but Bournemouth levelled five minutes before the break when Dominic Solanke scored his 24th league goal of the season.

Lewis Cook then put the Cherries in front seven minutes into the second half with a stunning 25-yard strike and Siriki Dembélé sealed the points nine minutes from time with a fine solo effort. Andreas Weimann scored a consolation in added time.

Swansea made South Wales derby history by thrashing Cardiff 4-0 to secure the first league double in 110 years of the fixture. Two goals from Michael Obafemi and efforts from Ben Cabango and Hannes Wolf rewarded Swansea’s supremacy in a one-sided contest. It was a particularly sweet moment for the Wales defender Cabango, who was born and raised just a few miles from the Cardiff City Stadium.

Swansea, who won the reverse fixture in October 3-0 – a result which paved the way for Mick McCarthy’s departure and the appointment of Steve Morison – equalled their biggest win against Cardiff since a 5-1 victory in December 1949.

Swansea’s players celebrate with their fans after the game. Photograph: James Marsh/Rex/Shutterstock

Steve Cooper praised Brennan Johnson’s “excellent attitude” after the Wales winger’s double helped Nottingham Forest to a fine 4-1 win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. Johnson’s goals – the second of which came after a dreadful goalkeeping error from Dan Grimshaw – and efforts from Philip Zinckernagel and Sam Surridge secured the points.

“I think when Brennan’s come back from international duty in recent times, he’s taken a little bit to get going,” said Cooper. “So I felt it was interesting to see how he did, and he was excellent – his whole approach to playing for the team.”

The result brought Blackpool’s four-game unbeaten run to an end, but manager Neil Critchley insisted the scoreline did not reflect the game. “We weren’t second best – only in moments. Every time they got into our penalty area, they scored – we just didn’t defend those moments well enough, and they had a bit of luck.”

League One roundup

Middlesbrough moved up to fifth with a convincing 4-0 win at bottom side Peterborough. Marcus Tavernier’s first-time strike into the top corner opened the scoring and Folarin Balogun doubled Boro’s lead early in the second half. Josh Coburn made it three eight minutes from time and Duncan Watmore wrapped up the win at the death with an emphatic finish.

Luton snatched a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Millwall. Tom Bradshaw put the Lions in front after 25 minutes with a half-volley from a Jed Wallace pass, but Luton levelled eight minutes later when Elijah Adebayo curled home via a post. Benik Afobe thought he had won it for Millwall but Jake Cooper turned a wicked Robert Snodgrass free-kick past his own goalkeeper.

Viktor Gyökeres equalised for Coventry in the ninth minute of stoppage time as they held Blackburn to a 2-2 draw. Harry Pickering’s own goal was cancelled out by Bradley Dack’s first goal since March 2021. Scott Wharton made it 2-1 eight minutes from time before Gyökeres claimed a dramatic point.

Derby moved within six points of 21st-placed Reading with a 1-0 win against Preston, who were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes when Liam Lindsay was sent off for a last-man challenge. Derby then had Max Bird dismissed early in the second half for a wild challenge on Ben Whiteman but an 81st-minute strike from Ravel Morrison gave them three points.

Barnsley and Reading played out a 1-1 draw. Carlton Morris fired the Reds in front from Amine Bassi’s pass after five minutes. Barnsley rode their luck, but Josh Laurent levelled after 82 minutes with a close-range finish. John Egan’s own goal gave Stoke a 1-0 win against Sheffield United. PA Media

League Two roundup

