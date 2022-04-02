Keast and Hogg lead Exeter to win over Bath to boost top-four hopes
Exeter’s Rob Baxter, the director of rugby, said they were “getting towards last chance saloon” in the run-up to this pulsating victory against Bath. The hosts eventually ground out a bonus-point success on a cold, bright day in Devon, but the outcome of their bid for the playoffs remains out of their hands. Second-half tries by Billy Keast, Stuart Hogg and Santiago Grondona decisively put an end to Bath’s resistance, while Exeter’s top-four rivals Gloucester were defeated at home by Wasps. Welcome news for the Exeter fans, although Gloucester’s two matches in hand may yet prove decisive.
“All we can control is winning games,” said the Exeter head coach, Ali Hepher. “Picking up a bonus point is massive today, we’ve got to attack every game and pick up what we can, it’s as simple as that. It’s a cup final every week.”
Baxter said this week that he was open to talking to the RFU about Eddie Jones’s succession , and if he does become involved with England he may consider some of the young Bath players who chucked the ball around with such enthusiasm at Sandy Park. At 22, Tom de Glanville looks increasingly likely to graduate to the senior international side. Exeter’s Henry Slade was absent due to a mandatory rest break, along with Sam Simmonds, and Baxter will be heartened by the scoring of six tries in their absence.
Sam Underhill set the tone for another remarkable individual display for Bath after receiving an offload from Max Clark and passing to Joe Cokanasiga who touched down. That came after Exeter had started strongly, pinning Bath back for much of the first 10 minutes, but failing to score. Exeter hit back, though, when Jacques Vermeulen cantered over.
Bath kept coming; Will Muir and De Glanville started a move which finished with Underhill the creator again, this time passing to Josh Bayliss, whose silky sidestep left Tom Hendrickson wrong-footed. When Cokanasiga added his second try it was all pointing to a second straight home defeat for Exeter.
But Neal Hatley’s team paid for their high-risk approach just before half-time when an intercept by Exeter eventually created the space for Hogg to sprint clear. The Scotland captain’s sumptuous angled grubber kick for the Namibian front row Patrick Schickerling resulted in a try for Dave Ewers. Exeter ended the half by shoving to within a couple of metres and Schickerling barrelled over. Hogg’s conversion made it a one-point game at half-time, 21-22 to Bath. A big momentum shift.
The visitors tore into the second half with the same hunger and a Muir effort was disallowed for a knock-on. Muir intervened at the other end with a fine tap tackle on Ian Whitten, the Exeter outside centre, but Exeter kept up the momentum, and Tom O’Flaherty scored in the corner, only for the TMO to disallow the try for what Hepher called “NFL blocking” by Hogg.
The second half was scoreless moving into the final quarter – until a scrum penalty led to the replacement Keast edging Exeter back in front by bundling over, sealing a bonus point with Exeter’s trademark power. Joe Simmonds converted, they were six ahead, and Baxter’s men then shifted into another gear. Hogg had loads of space to virtually walk over the line on Exeter’s right, and Grondona, another replacement, touched down on the opposite flank.
“It’s a bit tough in there [the changing room] because there’s so many good things, but the scoreboard doesn’t reflect that,” said Hatley. “We can’t keep saying we’re heading in the right direction, or things are getting better. We need to win games.”
