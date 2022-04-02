ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-02 12:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Geneva, FL
City
Alachua, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
City
Interlachen, FL
City
Melrose, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Hawthorne, FL
County
Bradford County, FL
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Alachua Bradford Clay#University Of Florida
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval Gusty showers will impact portions of northern Gilchrist, southwestern Nassau, Bradford, northwestern Alachua, central St. Johns, southern Baker, Union, Columbia, Clay, Suwannee and southern Duval Counties through 700 PM EDT At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front along a line extending from near Craig Field to near Dowling Park. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Lake City, Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Lake Butler, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Arlington and Ichetucknee Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
NBC News

Severe weather across the South

A massive fast-moving storm system produced more than 400 weather warnings across at least sixteen states and more than two dozen reported tornadoes. Now, millions along the East Coast are feeling the storm’s impact. March 31, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring; Ouachita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Clark, western Grant, Calhoun, Dallas, Ouachita and southeastern Hot Spring Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arkadelphia to near Cullendale. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden... Arkadelphia Fordyce... Hampton Bearden... Caddo Valley Leola... Sparkman Thornton... Carthage Prattsville... Poyen Harrell... Louann Gum Springs in Clark County... Jenkins Ferry State Park Hampton Municipal Airport... Dogwood Cullendale... Ellisville This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 70 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marion County in northeastern Texas Southern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Southern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southern Morris County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Camp County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hughes Springs to near Mineola, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mineola, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Bivins, Lodi, McLeod, Berea and Harleton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas North central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Western Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Cass County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 106 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ashdown to near Ogden to Nash to near Redwater to 9 miles south of Maud to 8 miles northwest of Linden to near Hughes Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nash, Linden, Queen City, Redwater, Red Lick, Fouke, Wilton, Perrytown, Garland, Tollette, Fulton, Washington, Ogden, Ben Lomond and Bivins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects or shelter them in a safe location. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Snow squalls will continue to bring a chance for gusty winds over 40 mph at times overnight.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy