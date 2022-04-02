Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas North central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Western Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Cass County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 106 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ashdown to near Ogden to Nash to near Redwater to 9 miles south of Maud to 8 miles northwest of Linden to near Hughes Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nash, Linden, Queen City, Redwater, Red Lick, Fouke, Wilton, Perrytown, Garland, Tollette, Fulton, Washington, Ogden, Ben Lomond and Bivins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO