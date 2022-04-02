ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Theo Pinson: Still out Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pinson (finger) is out Sunday...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets could be facing major COVID headache amid playoff push

The COVID pandemic has eased up significantly over the past few months and at this point, it is clear that we are all moving towards the new normal. However, this does not mean that the coronavirus has miraculously disappeared. As a matter of fact, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could now be facing a major COVID headache amid their push for the playoffs.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young busts out shimmy all over Kevin Durant

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks took down the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night despite the fact that the great Kevin Durant exploded for a career-high 55 points in another epic performance. Young wasn’t too bad himself, dropping a team-high 36 points as he led the Hawks to a hard-fought 122-115 victory over Brooklyn.
NBA
FOX Sports

Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant's career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta (41-37) moved into eighth place in the Eastern...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Questionable Tuesday

Curry (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that the Nets are contemplating shutting Curry down for the final four games of the regular season, but it remains unclear if a potential week off would have a significant impact on the sharpshooter's lingering ankle issues. If he's sidelined for a second straight game, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills would likely be candidates for increased roles once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Resting at OKC

Ayton will rest for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder are getting the night off. In their absences, more time should be available for JaVale McGee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig and Cameron Johnson.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets' Bruce Brown (illness) cleared to play Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown (illness) will be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brown missed the Nets' Saturday game with an illness, but is reportedly feeling better now and will be available for Tuesday's tilt with the Rockets. Kessler Edwards got a start Saturday with Brown sidelined, but will likely return to the bench with Brown returning.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

fadeawayworld.net

The Duality Of The Brooklyn Nets: 15-15 When Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Play Together, 40-18 When One Of Them Played Alongside James Harden

James Harden has received his share of criticism for the way he left the Brooklyn Nets, with many accusing him of quitting the team after just 1 year. And while his absence was always going to be a factor in the results for Brooklyn, many thought it would be okay once Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant started playing together once more and Ben Simmons also came into the picture.
NBA
CBS Sports

