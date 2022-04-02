Wife of former Chicago Cub Milton Bradley accuses him of threatening to kill her in front of their son

The wife of former Chicago Cub Milton Bradley has accused him of threatening to kill her in front of their 5-year-old son.

TMZ reports in court documents, Rachel Bradley is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order as well as full legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old and child support. In the documents, Rachel, who married Milton back in 2015, says he threatened to kill her while her mother and their son were in the room. She also claimed in the documents that Milton has terrorized her on a daily basis.

"Every day, I am living in fear," she said in the documents. "I am Mr. Bradley's punching bag that receives his erratic behavior and attacks. I am walking on eggshells daily."

This follows a pattern of Milton's past, who was also accused of choking his previous wife Monique in the early 2010s and spent 15 months behind bars in that case.