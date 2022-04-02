ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors: Nick Nurse explains biggest area of growth for Scottie Barnes

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xO7E_0exZFdOr00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on Friday explained how rookie Scottie Barnes has improved throughout the season to be a consistent contributor to the team.

Barnes has proven to be one of the top first-year players this season and is in the mix to win Rookie of the Year. He was viewed as one of the most versatile players in the rookie class and has shown that ability on a nightly basis this season.

The Raptors have often implored Barnes to stay aggressive since the team typically performs better when he is attacking on offense and getting others involved. It is something that the team has stayed on him about but is an area Barnes is improving in, Nurse said.

We’ve kinda talked about that all season long is just get aggressive, make sure you take some shot attempts, make sure you try to get it to the front of the rim and make sure you do it consistently. I think he has done a pretty good job of that. He has played a little bit more physical here in the second half of the season, which is a good sign. I would say he has learned that he, when has a chance to, has to take it instead of sitting back and moving it and hoping it comes back around to him again.

Barnes, in 69 games, has played an integral role for the Raptors.

The fourth pick is averaging 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals on 49.1% shooting from the field. He ranks third in scoring and rebounding, while he has the third-most 20-point games (17) among rookie players.

Starting every game as a rookie is a bit rare, especially on a playoff team like the Raptors. The team initially wasn’t sure if Barnes could score on a consistent level to remain a starter, but Nurse and the Raptors are comfortable with his progression.

I think what we thought we had was a versatile guy who can play both ends and can do a little bit of everything. The concern was: Was he going to be enough of a scorer at the NBA level? He historically never put up big-scoring numbers. I would say he looks like he can score pretty adequately for a 20-year-old and that is growing. His perimeter game is growing and all of those things. I think that was probably the biggest question mark. I’m not saying it has been answered but it looks like it’s trending in the right direction.

The rookie campaign by Barnes has certainly earned plenty of attention and that should result in some accolades at the end of the season for him. He has seemingly impressed his team and several of his peers along the way and that should only increase the more he develops on the court.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Nick Nurse
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

5 most memorable moments from Kyle Lowry's Raptors tenure

Kyle Lowry is finally making his long-awaited return to Toronto. The former Raptors fan favorite will be back in town Sunday for the first time since joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade last summer. Expect a lengthy tribute from the team with which he created countless indelible memories over nine seasons.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers: J.B. Bickerstaff reveals injury update for Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ruled out rookie Evan Mobley from playing on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley endured the injury midway through the second quarter on Monday in a win over the Orlando Magic. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest a shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and hobbled off the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat PG Kyle Lowry’s Scottie Barnes take will hype up Toronto fans

The Miami Heat traveled to Toronto to square off with the Raptors Sunday night. It was the first time back for former Raptors legend Kyle Lowry as an opponent. It was an extremely important game for both teams, with the Heat pulling out a close victory, 114-109. After the game, Lowry shared a moment with Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes. Later, Lowry detailed what he said to the Toronto rookie.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn sophomore Walker Kessler to enter NBA draft, hire agent

Auburn Tigers center Walker Kessler told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will hire an agent and enter the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Kessler, who transferred last year from North Carolina, was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 blocked shots and 1.1 steals in 34 games. He led the SEC in blocks and ranked second among all Division I players.
NBA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Yuta Watanabe (quad) ruled out for Tuesday

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (quad contusion) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. This will be Watanabe's third straight missed game with this quad injury. Watanabe has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per 36 minutes in his second season with the Raptors.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy