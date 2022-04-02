ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

US agency acknowledges damage to dinosaur tracks in Utah

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

MOAB, Utah — (AP) — Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago have been damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at the popular tourist area, U.S. officials say.

The damage at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is minor but some footprints had fractures around the rims, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management recently said in a report.

The agency also said an area where a prehistoric crocodile crossed a mud flat appeared to have been driven over multiple times by a backhoe, causing fracturing, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The site is considered among the most important dinosaur track areas in the nation, containing tracks from at least 10 different species.

The agency in the report said the project should be reevaluated, the area clearly marked and work crews briefed on where they can and can’t go.

The report also noted that the agency should fill a vacancy for a regional paleontologist that has been vacant since 2018.

“To ensure this does not happen again, we will follow the recommendations in the assessment, seek public input, and work with the paleontology community as we collectively move forward on constructing boardwalks at the interpretive site,” the agency said.

That revised report should be done this summer.

“It’s good that we stopped more damage from happening,” said Jeremy Roberts, among those who sought to have the Bureau of Land Management pause the project. “But this will continue to plague the state until we get a paleontologist."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

87K+

Followers

98K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
eenews.net

BLM could open 27.5M more acres to Alaska Native veterans

The Interior Department may soon allow hundreds of Alaska Natives who served in the Vietnam War to claim parcels within a 27.5-million-acre section of federal lands in Alaska. The Bureau of Land Management today released a draft environmental assessment (EA) and an unsigned “finding of no significant impact” that would allow almost 3,000 Vietnam War veterans or their heirs to claim up to 160 acres of federal lands within the selected 27.5-million-acre area.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

New study of Yellowstone National Park shines new light on once hidden details of the famous American landmark

The geysers and fumaroles of Yellowstone National Park are among the most iconic and popular geological features on our planet. Each year, millions of visitors travel to the park to marvel at the towering eruptions of Old Faithful, the bubbling mud cauldrons of Artists Paint Pots, the crystal-clear water and iridescent colors of Grand Prismatic Spring, and the stacked travertine terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs.
SCIENCE
OutThere Colorado

Avalanche that closed highway in Colorado struck vehicle

Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

US cancels launch of intercontinental ballistic missile to prevent relations with Russia getting worse

The US military cancelled an intercontinental ballistic missile test in order to ease tensions with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.Air Force officials confirmed that the test of the Minuteman III missile had been cancelled after it was first delayed on 2 March in the wake of Moscow putting its own nuclear force on high alert.When the test was initially delayed, US officials said it was essential to “bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks” with the Kremlin accused of nuclear saber rattling. Now Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Paleontology#Crocodiles#Ap#The Salt Lake Tribune
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTGS

Texas agency encouraging residents to report property damage from wildfires

ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging those affected by recent wildfires to report any property damage. TDEM says residents can report the damage by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool Damage Survey and clicking on "Wildfire Outbreak March 17th." The details...
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Experience 253% Annual Surge

The Airlines Reporting Corp (ARC) this week shared that its accredited travel agency air ticket sales amounted to $5.4 billion last month. This figure is a whopping 253% year-on-year increase from February 2021. It is also a 48% month-on-month growth. Substantial figures. ARC is an industry leader in air travel...
TRAVEL
KSLTV

Ukrainian family escapes war, seeking safety in Utah

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Flashback to February, Olga Kyivskyi and her 6-year-old son, Mark, were headed to visit a friend in Bountiful. A couple weeks later, as unrest unfolded in Ukraine, Kyivskyi was in Salt Lake City while her husband was in Poland. They turned on their Ring camera....
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Ukrainian woman headed to Utah after being detained in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has reunited with his Ukrainian wife after she was detained at the US-Mexico border while trying to seek refuge in the states. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Brad Harrison told KSL his wife, Ganna, was released after being held for days. Brad and...
UTAH STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy