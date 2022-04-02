ACC Panic Room: Final vibe check from New Orleans

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO