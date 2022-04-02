ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ACC Panic Room: Final vibe check from New Orleans

 2 days ago
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss the...

On3.com

WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
WBTV

North Carolina vs Duke in the Final Four-- let’s get it on!

UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship. The matchup, which was the first-ever between the schools in the NCAA Tournament, was for a spot to compete in Monday’s national championship. Fans gather to watch the Final Four. Updated: 1 hour ago. Fans gathered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX59

Don’t want to go to work Monday? UNC coach has you covered

INDIANAPOLIS — In perhaps the hottest game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the eight seeded North Carolina Tar Heels took out their longtime rival Duke University in the Final Four, ending Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 47-year career. North Carolina now faces No. 1 seed Kansas in the title game on Monday. UNC’s rookie coach […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: NC basketball fever is contagious

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a historic game, UNC came out on top beating Duke 81 to 77 in the Final Four Saturday night. The Tar Heels now advance to the National Championship. As I said before, I didn't grow up with the North Carolina hoops craze, but now I'm drinking all the basketball kool-aid.
GREENSBORO, NC
Collin Cunningham

Monday in Charlotte: Tar Heels trample Duke, Council to talk camping ban, Hope Solo's arrest and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski's career ended on Saturday with a 81-77 March Madness loss to the UNC Tar Heels.(Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As last week enters the rearview and another appears on the horizon, today's Roundup recaps the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in Saturday's March Madness game. Local homelessness advocates are hoping for their own win at Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting when the governing group discusses an outdoorcamping ban.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

