Health Services

Man in 'critical condition' after being rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury remains in hospital in critical condition, police said. The 32-year-old man was pulled from the river...

www.shropshirestar.com

BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man and woman dead after house fire in Nottingham

A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said.Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday.Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely damaged by smoke and fire”.Adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, the force added.A man and a women were later pronounced dead at the scene and the formal identification process is yet to take place, police said.In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “If you have any information please call...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Corrie McKeague: Missing RAF gunner died after being tipped into bin lorry, inquest finds

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, two siblings, including a 27-year-old woman, from Warren and her 15-year-old brother, from Emmett, were killed while three people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County.
RILEY TOWNSHIP, MI
BBC

Worcester dog attack: Boy, two, in critical condition

A two-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a dog attack. The toddler was seriously injured by animals at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, police said. While police did not specify how many dogs were involved, they suggested it was more than one, and said they had been removed from the property and posed no risk to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdhn.com

Man in critical condition after Enterprise motorcycle crash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Enterprise Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Enterprise Police responded to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Boll Weevil Circle. The driver of the...
ENTERPRISE, AL

