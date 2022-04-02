Community begins cleanup at Northridge Little League

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A community has come together to repair the damage left behind by vandals on a local little league field.

In mid-March, Mandi Worthington, president of the Northridge little league discovered the damage. Signs were destroyed and graffiti painted all over the dugouts.

“Basically, one problem after the next. Once we get it going good, as soon as we get it going good, something else happens,” Worthington said a few days after seeing the damage.

Repairing the damage will cost more than just money for paint and other supplies but also time, as practices are delayed while repairs are made.

On Saturday, April 2, the community gathered to begin cleanup at the fields. This was their second attempt at repairs, after they were forced to postpone the event in March due to poor weather conditions. Even now, the cold temperatures mean they will have to wait even longer to remove the graffiti from the dugouts.

Clean-up began at 10 am, and volunteers picked up trash that had been left around the facilities.

“We got a pretty strong community, and everyone is pretty much willing to come up and help and get it back to the way we should. Which is a good attribute here in Northridge,” Worthington said in March.

Even with these setbacks, Worthington plans on having the fields ready for this coming season. After all, it’s not the first time the league has had problems.

In 2019, the league had to recover from the Memorial Day tornados, and in both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 impacted the baseball season.

While having yet another rough start to the year is disappointing, Worthington said she is thankful for the community’s help.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.