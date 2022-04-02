ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Maher Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Telling Her She Should Wear 'A Wig' & 'Thank God' She Only Has Alopecia

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago

Bill Maher took on the hot topic of Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap in his most recent episode on Friday, April 1.

Comments / 110

exp 626
2d ago

Hair doesn’t make you beautiful. She claims to embrace it so much.. yet anything said about it she takes offense. That’s not embracing

Reply
31
Lori Zumwalt-Smith
2d ago

Bill is right ! Come on ! She has had a cushy life . Lost her hair ? Boo hoo! She should be thankful! Look around the world

Reply(7)
39
Paula Rousseau
1d ago

Jada has shaved her head in the past for fashion.Not everyone listens to her pod cast to keep up with her medical conditions.

Reply(2)
9
Related
The Independent

Ricky Gervais says he would have joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘boyfriend’ not her hair

Ricky Gervais has said that he wouldn’t have joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, but rather her “boyfriend”.During a stand-up gig in London earlier this week, Gervais addressed the controversy from the Oscars in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s bald head. The comedian said to the crowd: “People were going, ‘What would have happened if Ricky Gervais had been doing it [hosting the Oscars]?’”He then said: “Well, nothing, as I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend.”Gervais is seemingly...
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Bill Maher
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
#Wig
