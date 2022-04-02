ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson says he is being detained at Mexican airport

By Clea Skopeliti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21afCX_0exZE95n00
Tommy Robinson Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

The far-right activist Tommy Robinson has said he has been detained in Mexico while attempting to visit the country on holiday, despite repeated claims of bankruptcy.

The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, shared a video on Saturday saying that he had been detained in Cancún airport upon arrival with his children.

“I’m being deported as a matter of national security,” Robinson says in the video, in which he questions the decision to detain him, claiming to have done nothing but “criticise Islam”. Robinson has been convicted in the UK for fraud, stalking , assault, using someone else’s passport, using threatening behaviour, and contempt of court.

Robinson said his three children were with a friend who was travelling with them.

The video emerged the week after he failed to attend a high court hearing where he was to be questioned about his finances after losing a libel case. Robinson claimed he was bankrupt after losing a libel case brought against him by Jamal Hijazi, now 18, last year. Robinson was sued after falsely claiming in Facebook videos that Hijazi, who had been filmed being attacked at school in 2018, was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school”. He was ordered to pay £100,000 in libel damages .

Robinson could face jail over possible contempt of court for not turning up to last week’s hearing, with the judge saying on 22 March that he could only refer the matter to a high court judge to consider if there had been contempt. Judge Dagnall said that while there may be a reason for why he did not attend, “he knew perfectly well that this hearing was going to take place”.

Nick Lowles, CEO of Hope Not Hate, the UK’s leading antifascism and antiracism campaign group, said, “Tommy Robinson was apparently detained in Mexico after trying to go on holiday. Yet he has repeatedly claimed that he is bankrupt. Just last week, Robinson failed to attend court regarding the ongoing investigation into his bankruptcy.

Related: Tommy Robinson pursued for estimated £2m debt after bankruptcy claim

“The very fact that a supposedly bankrupt man can afford to go on holiday to Mexico speaks for itself.”

Lowles said Hope Not Hate believes that Robinson could have up to £3m in assets, and that the organisation has collected evidence to prove it. “Tommy Robinson’s reputation for spreading vitriol and hate has clearly reached an international scale,” he said.

Hijazi’s lawyer, Ian Helme, had also questioned Robinson’s claim of bankruptcy, telling the court there was information “that what is stated in his bankruptcy application is not a full account of [Robinson’s] assets”.

The Guardian approached Robinson for comment.

Comments / 5

Ri-go Blazt
1d ago

It's too bad the Cartel didn't get him...now that he's still alive, and obviously got the dinero for high end vacations, he can pay up for his hate. Good news!

Reply
3
Roger HOEF
2d ago

It is always heartwarming to see Far Right Hatemongers get their comeuppance, regardless of which country they are in....

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Fraud#Islam#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
Vice

The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader

The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Massacre at cockfight in Mexico leaves 20 dead

Mexican authorities have confirmed that 20 people were killed when a group of gunmen stormed a cockfight, in a small town in the western state of Michoacán. Officials and witnesses described a choreographed massacre in which assailants in military uniforms arrived just after 10.30pm on Sunday night and opened fire with assault rifles at the crowds of primarily middle-aged men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

226K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy