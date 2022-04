MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — In the crowd of the tens of thousands of fans who made the trip to Minneapolis for the 2022 Women’s Final Four is a group of nearly 20 friends who’ve spent almost two decades making the championship game a yearly experience. “Back in 2004, I had a student who had played for four years at UConn,” said Donna Doherty, who made the trip to Minneapolis from Connecticut. “And I had promised her if they were going to the Final Four, we would go.” The 2004 team not only went to the Final Four, they won it. Doherty...

