Colgate Energy expands community involvement with PSP membership

By Mella McEwen
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three acquisitions expanded the company, Colgate Energy is taking the opportunity to expand its community involvement. The company announced this week it is joining the Permian Strategic Partnership, bringing PSP’s membership to 17. “Colgate is excited to join this partnership of Permian operators doing great things for...

