ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Man Gets 87 COVID Shots to Collect and Sell Vaccine Passports: Report

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

With some older patients now cleared to get as many as four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, one man is accused of receiving an extreme number of them as part of a scam.

The 61-year-old man from Germany, whose name has not been disclosed to the public, is accused of receiving at least 87 doses of the COVID vaccine, sometimes getting as many as three a day. His plan, allegedly, was to collect filled-out vaccine passports to sell to anti-vaxxers.

He is now under investigation by German authorities, following complaints from Kai Kranich, the German branch of the Red Cross, in the state of Saxony, a spokesperson for the organization told local newspaper Freie Presse . It is suspected that he showed up at different vaccination sites with different blank cards with his real name on them. After they were filled out, he would, by some method, alter them to remove his own name and sell them to anti-vaccination advocates.

"We then observed this and warned the other vaccination centers in Saxony," the German Red Cross spokesperson told the paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARe1T_0exZCTd600

The amount he made from the fraudulent venture is unknown at this time. After he was noticed by Red Cross staff members, they were told to alert police any time he appeared at a vaccination site. The man is also believed to have given false information about his medical history each time, allowing him to bypass restrictions on the number of vaccinations German residents are allowed to get.

The man rarely presented his health insurance card while registering for the shots, Freie Presse reported. Had he given insurance information, his actions might have been noticed sooner.

The 87 vaccinations currently known by authorities originate from Saxony. It is suspected that the man may have scammed his way into more shots, so investigations are currently underway in other German states. His first known vaccination allegedly took place in July 2021.

The German Ministry of Social Affairs told Freie Presse that, as of Friday, it had not heard of the case.

Newsweek reached out to the German Red Cross for confirmation of this story.

Over 75 percent of eligible German residents are fully vaccinated, according to DW.com. This number, while ahead of the U.S., is significantly behind other major European nations, including Spain, with 85 percent, and Portugal, with 91 percent.

In general, according to the CDC , taking multiple doses of a vaccine is not known to be harmful to most individuals. Newsweek reached out for insight as to whether the man's extreme number of shots would have pushed him into the realm of health risks from vaccination.

Comments / 115

idontlikeusernames
2d ago

he would be dead. I dont believe this. no way after his 6th shot, he would have been extremely sickly. no way he survived that amount of poison in such a short duration.

Reply(9)
47
Roger Smith
1d ago

So is this article supposed to make me believe the shots are safe because some guy supposedly got 90 of them and lived? What it really makes me wonder is just how many people paid to get fake cards. When they run around and say 2/3 of everyone got one, was it even really 40%?

Reply
8
Kenneth Doran
2d ago

watch out Moderna may just scoop this guy up for a "safe and effective" advertising blitz...

Reply(50)
27
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#The Red Cross#Freie Presse
deseret.com

WHO reviewing hearing problems linked to COVID-19 vaccines

The World Health Organization plans to investigate rare reports of hearing loss and other ear-related issues from the COVID-19 vaccine. Driving the news: The WHO posted a newsletter on its website that states that it has received reports of sudden hearing problems — including tinnitus and ringing sounds — from those who received the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

If You've Never Had COVID, Should You Relax or Worry?

March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?. According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category. The CDC estimates that by the end of January,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
859K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy