Uncooperative dog goes viral for making a hilarious screaming sound

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

TikTok has been left howling after a clip of a "screaming" dog went viral across the platform.

Sabrena ( @sabrenahnetterville ) shared the video of Akita the Siberian Husky online and has since racked up a staggering 27 million views.

The TikTok user can be seen trying to gently haul the dog out of the bathing station, but he resists. Instead, he makes a hilarious howling sound that many viewers have compared to sounding like "I can't."

Sabrena couldn't contain herself and bursts out laughing while attempting to get Akita to move.

Fellow TikTok users were left in stitches and took to the comments. Some people were convinced they heard him say "I'm busy."

"I swear huskies are so dang dramatic," one said. "This video has to go viral!"

One user compared the sound to Will Ferrell in Anchorman.

"Me trying to avoid my responsibility in life," a third jested.

Others were shocked that a dog actually wanted to attend the groomers – and not leave.

"A dog who WANTS bath time! noice," one joked, while another added: "Wait! A husky that wants a bath???"

@sabrenahnetterville


This isn't the first time huskies have taken the platform by storm.

In a separate viral clip, two playful pups mock their owner's laugh – and they sound freakishly human.

TikTok user @flola_thehuskies shows the huskies, Lola and Fang, relaxing on the floor before Lola bursts out laughing. Their owner mimics the dog and she once again copied her.

"SO NOONE IS GONNA TALK ABT THE WAY HE HIT THAT HIGH NOTE LIKE HE WAS IN OPRA," one jested, while another added: "IMAGINE UR DOG BULLYING YOU."

A third highlighted: "She even mocked your wheeze."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

