‘Wouldn’t change a thing’: Listing photos for horror-themed property delight social media

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Prepare to sleep like Rosemary’s baby in your very own horror-themed bungalows.

A couple in California is ready to sell a pair of creepy retro cabins that most horror fans “can only dream of living in,” according to one of the owners.

The property, located in Big Bear Lake, actually consists of two separate units — one that’s currently modeled after the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” and another that’s decked out in horror merch and memorabilia. Some of the more inspired touches in the “Stranger Things” cabin include a recreation of Joyce’s living room and a mini arcade, while the horror-themed cabin features a life-sized statue of Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise and a bedroom mural depicting “The Creature From the Black Lagoon.”

“I would have to say my favorite room is the ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ bedroom in the horror cabin,” co-owner Jade Valore told Nexstar. “When you turn off the lights in there and turn on the neon light, the room is fully green.”

The horror-themed cabin, known as the Creepshow Inn, features a “Creature From the Black Lagoon” mural. (Jade Valore)

Valore says she and her husband originally intended to use the cabins for vacation rentals, but local regulations have limited them to renting out only one unit at a time.

“This was created as a destination for people to enjoy and if the city can’t let us see our vision through then we would rather part ways,” she said of their decision to sell.

The listing price for the cabins, however, does not currently include most of the decorations. But Valore told Nexstar she’s open to selling the creepy furnishings and décor, if someone were to make the right offer.

    The owners of a California property are ready to sell their horror-themed bungalows — and they’re willing to throw in the decor, for the right price. (Jade Valore)
    The owners of a California property are ready to sell their horror-themed bungalows — and they’re willing to throw in the decor, for the right price. (Jade Valore)
    The owners of a California property are ready to sell their horror-themed bungalows — and they’re willing to throw in the decor, for the right price. (Jade Valore)
    The owners of a California property are ready to sell their horror-themed bungalows — and they’re willing to throw in the decor, for the right price. (Jade Valore)
    The owners of a California property are ready to sell their horror-themed bungalows — and they’re willing to throw in the decor, for the right price. (Jade Valore)
    The owners of a California property are ready to sell their horror-themed bungalows — and they’re willing to throw in the decor, for the right price. (Jade Valore)
    The owners of a California property are ready to sell their horror-themed bungalows — and they’re willing to throw in the decor, for the right price. (Jade Valore)

Judging by social media’s reaction to the property, there just might be a few interested buyers who prefer the décor stay right where it is.

“Wouldn’t change a thing,” wrote one Instagram user, commenting on a @ZillowGoneWild post featuring the property.

“This will be the only time I’ll ever say this. Let’s move to California,” said another user.

“It’s like the 80s threw up,” someone else joked.

The “Stranger Things”-themed cabin, nicknamed Demo’s Den, features recreations of the show’s settings. (Jade Valore)

Valore, while sad to give up the cabins, said she hopes to find a buyer who appreciates the property as much as she does.

“These cabins would be something I would personally live in, and I think that is what a lot of people also can only dream of living in,” she said. “The d écor is what these cabins are all about.”

The home is currently listed at $450,000 , but Valore didn’t specify how much she wanted for the memorabilia and decorations.

“For the right price I wouldn’t say no,” she said.

