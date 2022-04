The US military cancelled an intercontinental ballistic missile test in order to ease tensions with Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.Air Force officials confirmed that the test of the Minuteman III missile had been cancelled after it was first delayed on 2 March in the wake of Moscow putting its own nuclear force on high alert.When the test was initially delayed, US officials said it was essential to “bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks” with the Kremlin accused of nuclear saber rattling. Now Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek...

