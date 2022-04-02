ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key to success for Rays’ Randy Arozarena is simple

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Randy Arozarena waits in the dugout during the third inning against the Orioles at Charlotte Sports Park on March 25. There isn't much left for the Rays outfielder to work on considering how hot he's been in Tampa Bay. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

PORT CHARLOTTE — When Randy Arozarena is locked in at the plate, he makes the game look so simple.

Swing hard, hit the ball hard, run hard, pound his chest to celebrate hard.

The Rays outfielder has done that plenty during his one-plus season with the Rays and has much to show for it:

• An American League Championship Series MVP award as part of a record-smashing 2020 postseason.

• A 20-homer and 20-steal performance that led to the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year plaque he’ll get next Saturday, plus finalist honors for the Silver Slugger and outfield Gold Glove awards.

• And a place among the game’s most exciting and talented major-leaguers, ranked 71st by MLB Network.

Agent Scott Boras provided some predictably flowery praise.

“Randy is certainly among the roses of the MLB outfield talent arena,” Boras said. “His early seasonal career performance compares to All-Star George Springer while his October Juliet (an extremely expensive type of rose) sets him apart from the impressive bouquet of postseason performances by an outfielder.”

There isn’t a lot the Rays have for Arozarena, 27, to improve on.

“He’s been pretty freakin’ good,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Just go do it again, maybe a little bit better? I don’t know. Maybe get his 20th stolen base before the last game of the year so it’s not chaotic in the dugout (with Arozarena repeatedly asking for the green light to run if he got on).

Randy Arozarena glares at Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez while at bat in the third inning of a spring training game in Port Charlotte recently. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

“He was recognized defensively as playing very well. We think he’s a good defender, very athletic out there, but still think we’re able to find some more consistency. …

“Randy is extremely talented. Nobody hits the ball harder than him in flip (drills). It’s just the simplicity of his swing and when we saw what we saw last year when he gets honed in — it’s like get on his back for three weeks.”

What the Rays want Arozarena to do, more than anything, is to stick with the same basic approach at the plate, even when things aren’t going well.

“He’s so good and his expectations are so high that he tries to do more. And that’s when he over-strides and decisions go down,” hitting coach Chad Mottola said. “That’s everybody. Everybody is competitive — when they’re failing, they try to do more. That’s why baseball slumps happen.

“But he’s a pretty extreme case. If he just simplifies his thoughts, immediately he’s a better player. Most guys, you have to do swing changes and all kinds of mechanical changes. His is more approach-based. And it’s a good problem to have that he’s so eager and wants to perform.”

Teammates marvel at how easy Arozarena makes it look.

“Someone like him who is just natural, you say they don’t think much,” fellow outfielder Manuel Margot said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “He has incredible talent and it’s what he can do with it.”

Josh Lowe (15) high-fives Randy Arozarena, who scored a run in the fifth inning against the Twins at Charlotte Sports Park on Tuesday. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

“He doesn’t try to over-complicate things, which, as a hitter, I feel like you can’t speak highly enough about,” said Brandon Lowe, whose own hitting prowess is honed by sophisticated training methods.

“One of the first times I played with Randy, some guy came in throwing like 98 (mph), with like three different breaking balls. The only thing he asked Chad about is what’s the fastball, how hard is it. Chad told him what the fastball was — and then he hit a home run on a curveball. He didn’t even know he threw a curveball. It’s just stuff like that. He’s a gifted hitter. As long as he keeps doing half of what he’s doing we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Arozarena, acquired from the Cardinals in January 2020, is down for that, often engaging with and playing to the fans. And he is happy to be with the Rays, saying he heads into the season comfortable and confident, refraining from setting — or at least sharing — specific goals.

“For me, it’s just being able to stay healthy and continue on with the team, continue to work hard and hopefully get to the playoffs like I have every year so far,” he said via Navarro.

The Rays are eager to see the next act.

“Yes, he enjoys the spotlight; he doesn’t run from it,” Mottola said. “We like his energy and his smile and things like that, and so does everybody else. So we want to ... balance that state of being you but also slow down a little bit.”

Strange but true facts about your 2022 Rays

In honor of the Rays embarking on their 25th season in franchise history, here are 25 oddly interesting things about members of the organization, culled mostly from the tremendously educational and informational team media guide:. Gator chomp. In October, catcher Mike Zunino will be inducted in the University of Florida...
MLB
