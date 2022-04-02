ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcmechen, WV

Delegate Presents Grant to McMechen V.F.D.

By Tyler Barker
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, recently presented the City of McMechen with $1,000 to help maintain the McMechen Volunteer Fire Department’s building.

Reynolds, who first was elected to the Legislature in 2020, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.

“This facility is a year-round resource for the entire community, and I’m proud to be able to help support it,” Reynolds said. “We all know how important our volunteer fire departments are, and I will always look for ways to secure the resources they need to keep us safe.”

Reynolds is a Moundsville native who serves on several committees in the House of Delegates: Energy and Manufacturing, Government Organization, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security as well as Workforce Development.

