ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay in new special ahead of SNL hosting gig

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05z398_0exZC1FF00

( WGHP ) — Popular comedian Jerrod Carmichael came out of the closet during his new stand-up special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWkQH_0exZC1FF00
(Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael, best known for his comedy specials “Love at the Store” and “8,” as well as creating the semi-autobiographical sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” released a latest HBO special on Friday, April 1.

The new special — called “Rothanial,” which is also Carmichael’s first name — details the comedian’s upbringing, weaving it together with his personal coming-out story.

“I’m trying to be very honest, because my whole life was shrouded in secrets, and I figured the only route I haven’t tried was the truth,” Carmichael could be heard saying in a teaser HBO released ahead of the special. “So I’m saying everything.”

Carmichael was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and grew to prominence in the Los Angeles stand-up scene.

“Rothaniel” was directed by fellow comedian and Emmy-winner Bo Burnham, and can be streamed on HBOMax.

Carmichael will be hosting SNL on Saturday, April 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, April 5, some schools will close or have a delayed start. Central Mississippi Clinton Public School District – Delayed Start Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15 a.m.; Class Starts, 9:45 a.m. Lovett, Clinton Junior High School — Drop Off, 9:40 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Pike County chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31. Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
TVLine

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall's Opening Monologue — Watch and Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. After a streak of three host-less Oscars ceremonies, this year’s broadcast tapped Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Wanda Sykes (The Other Two) and Regina Hall (Black Monday) to bring the funny as emcees of Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards. The comedic trio more than made up for lost time. After a little too-hyped hype-man bit from DJ Khaled, the ladies quickly won over the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre with jokes like: * “This year, the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer said at the top of the...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Gay Rights#Snl#Wghp#Getty Images#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Wanda Sykes calls out Amy Schumer’s idea to have Zelensky speak from Ukraine during ceremony

Wanda Sykes called out Amy Schumer’s attempts to get Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak during the 2022 Oscars.Last week, Schumer claimed that her request to have the president of Ukraine speak at the ceremony in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country was rejected by producers.However, Sykes, who co-presented this year’s ceremony with Schumer and Regina Hall, criticised the idea while walking the red carpet with her wife Alex Niedbalski.LIVE UPDATES: Follow all the action across the night on our blog“I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety. “We so admire him and I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
WJTV 12

More severe weather expected in Jackson on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to return to Jackson on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors around the area said they are better prepared for what’s coming this time around. Kenneth Armon, a city employee, said, “If the storm is as bad as it was last week, I don’t know if Battlefield Park will […]
JACKSON, MS
People

Bachelor Alum Cassie Randolph on How She 'Found Out' About Ex Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay

Colton Underwood publicly coming out as gay came as a surprise to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. For the first time, the 26-year-old former Bachelor contestant addressed the pair's split and what transpired thereafter during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. Randolph said she was not ready to fully speak on everything that occurred between her and Underwood.
NFL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy