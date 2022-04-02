ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

APSO: Deputies investigating after 2 people hurt in Geismar shooting Friday night

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting in Geismar, La. Fri., April 1 left two people with injuries. According to Sheriff Bobby Weber, the...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WAFB
WAFB

23K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

7M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WAFB

One arrested in connection with several ATM thefts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a string of ATM thefts around the area. On Saturday, March 26 EBRSO responded to an attempted theft of an ATM located on Coursey Blvd. According to the report, when the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNCT

Woman killed, arm ripped from body in Mid-City carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead in Mid City after a carjacking, emergency officials confirmed on Monday afternoon. NOPD reports just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Bienville and North Cortez Street. Initial reports indicated an elderly woman had been declared dead at the scene, with NOPD classifying the case as a homicide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geismar, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Geismar, LA
Crime & Safety
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fri#Crime Stoppers#Apso
KTBS

Shreveport woman accused of livestock theft in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe club shooting leaves one person dead and four injured

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers are investigating an overnight shooting that left four people injured and one person dead. The shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road. According to police, two of the […]
MONROE, LA
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in Beloit shooting, crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a shooting and car crash sent two people to the hospital. Officers were called to Colley Road, near Willowbrook Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. There were reports of shots fired. A short time later, police were sent to a crash about three miles away. The […]
BELOIT, WI
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy