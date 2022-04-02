County Assessor provides important information regarding your property taxes – due April 10

American homeowners have noticed their property taxes increasing each year, with the average reaching $3,719 in 2020. That’s 4% higher than in 2019 according to The Sun. What you pay in property taxes is determined by what your house is worth and the rate of tax in your state.
In a new program announced Tuesday, Tarrant County residents will now be able to receive help with paying off their housing debt. As part of the American Rescue Plan, eligible property owners can apply for assistance with delinquent property taxes. "The release of these funds is very timely and has...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is warning residents to protect themselves from identity theft and fraud. The state’s Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller warned that it is critical that New Yorkers take the proper precautions to safeguard against theft.
Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
TEACHERS will be able to claim a tax deduction worth up to $300 when they file their tax returns next year. The maximum limit has been $250 per educator since the 2002 tax year. But, the amount is rising by $50 for next year amid inflation. Educators, including teachers, principals,...
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
Home office expenses are one way to catch a break when filing taxes with the IRS, and there are two ways to do it. You may be able to claim this deduction if you use part of your home to run your business. There are two different ways to claim...
Why stick with coverage you're unhappy with when you can do better?. Homeowners insurance can be a big expense. If you're not satisfied with your insurer for any reason, it could pay to see about making a change. Homeowners insurance may read like yet another bill you're on the hook...
Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates reminds taxpayers with unpaid 2021 taxes to take advantage of the various payment options to avoid additional charges before taxes become delinquent on April 1st. “The quickest and easiest way to pay is at the website. After the online payment is complete, a receipt...
Tax returns and formsPhoto by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons) Have you been putting off doing your taxes? If so, that's okay because you still have time to file. I also have some important tax information that can save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. First, let's talk about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). The ARP allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. That's right, you can get money if you missed work due to COVID-19. You can read more on this here from the IRS.
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Treasurer’s Office would like to remind residents of the approaching deadline for second-half property tax payments. Payments must be made by Thursday, March 31st. Payments may be made in person at the treasurer’s office until 4:30 PM, or online at www.iowatreasurers.org until 11:59 PM on Thursday, March 31st.
Newport News City Council voted to ease the property tax burden on city residents for the current calendar year. Last year a microchip shortage slowed the production of new vehicles, which in turn increased demand for used cars and trucks. The value of vehicles usually is expected to decline over time, but the shortage has meant that the fair market values are higher than they likely would ...
