County Assessor provides important information regarding your property taxes – due April 10

Tax returns and formsPhoto by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons) Have you been putting off doing your taxes? If so, that's okay because you still have time to file. I also have some important tax information that can save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. First, let's talk about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). The ARP allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. That's right, you can get money if you missed work due to COVID-19. You can read more on this here from the IRS.

13 HOURS AGO