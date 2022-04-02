The Wizards can't make the playoffs but it feels like they won the NBA Finals after beating Spencer Dinwiddie and the Mavericks

Yo, man. Being a Wizards fan is absolutely miserable more often than not. This team can take you down to the lowest of lows. Trust me, I know.

But sometimes there are highs! Sometimes. And when they come? Boy, do they hit hard.

That’s why Wizards Twitter is collectively on cloud 9 right now after the team absolutely smashed Spencer Dinwiddie and the Dallas Mavericks by 32 points on Friday night.

Now, look. For most of y’all? This game is meaningless But for Wizards fans? Nah, this was the most important game of the season. Is that sad? Sure. But it’s true!

Let me give y’all the skinny. The Wizards signed Spencer Dinwiddie to a 3-year, $54 million deal last offseason. He came to D.C. and it looked like the Monstars stole buddy’s talent. Like, he wasn’t good! At all! It was baffling, honestly.

Get this: In his last 10 games with the Wizards, he averaged 8.3 points, 6 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 26% shooting from the floor. TWENTY. SIX. Like, how? In what world is this possible?

At this point that just is what it is. It’s water under the bridge. He wasn’t good, the team traded him because he wasn’t good and now everyone can just collectively move on. Sweet.

But then, after the trade, he just looked like a completely new version of himself! How do you go from shooting 26% from the floor to hitting game-winners, dog? Somebody make it make sense?

Y’all know that meme where the wrestler Kevin Nash is in the wheelchair and then he just gets up and starts whooping everybody? Yeah, that’s the vibe here.

That wasn’t all, though. Then he started taking shots at the Wizards. As a matter of fact, he’s STILL taking shots at the Wizards — even after the Mavericks’ loss where he had a Wizards-esque performance with just 8 points.

“I said what I said about the organization. I know that they’ve since made comments about their own locker room that kind of validated what I’ve said about the situation.”

Yeah, buddy. Hold that L. He continues to talk about the Wizards’ locker room situation — which was admittedly terrible, by the way. But he’s not taking accountability for his own role in this and that’s the problem.

Buddy disappeared quicker than some Good Hope carryout wings with Mumbo sauce on the side. That’s a D.C. reference most of y’all won’t get but just know they go fast.

And this, folks, is exactly why Wizards fans were so thrilled that the Mavericks lost.

So what if they can’t make the playoffs? Who cares if another win made their draft position a little worse? This was the best win of the season and it wasn’t because the score was so lopsided. This was a classic revenge game. They just packed Dinwiddie up and shipped him out.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knows the vibes.

That’s what I’m talkin’ bout, dog. That’s what type of time Wizards Twitter was on. Fans were thrilled with this.

He said this after the team was nice enough to give him (and Davis Bertans!) a tribute video?

Nah, get this dude out of town. Don’t come back. Sit the next one out.