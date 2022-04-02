ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Wizards can't make the playoffs but it feels like they won the NBA Finals after beating Spencer Dinwiddie and the Mavericks

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bj8Ut_0exZBh4b00

Yo, man. Being a Wizards fan is absolutely miserable more often than not. This team can take you down to the lowest of lows. Trust me, I know.

But sometimes there are highs! Sometimes. And when they come? Boy, do they hit hard.

That’s why Wizards Twitter is collectively on cloud 9 right now after the team absolutely smashed Spencer Dinwiddie and the Dallas Mavericks by 32 points on Friday night.

Now, look. For most of y’all? This game is meaningless But for Wizards fans? Nah, this was the most important game of the season. Is that sad? Sure. But it’s true!

Let me give y’all the skinny. The Wizards signed Spencer Dinwiddie to a 3-year, $54 million deal last offseason. He came to D.C. and it looked like the Monstars stole buddy’s talent. Like, he wasn’t good! At all! It was baffling, honestly.

Get this: In his last 10 games with the Wizards, he averaged 8.3 points, 6 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 26% shooting from the floor. TWENTY. SIX. Like, how? In what world is this possible?

At this point that just is what it is. It’s water under the bridge. He wasn’t good, the team traded him because he wasn’t good and now everyone can just collectively move on. Sweet.

But then, after the trade, he just looked like a completely new version of himself! How do you go from shooting 26% from the floor to hitting game-winners, dog? Somebody make it make sense?

Y’all know that meme where the wrestler Kevin Nash is in the wheelchair and then he just gets up and starts whooping everybody? Yeah, that’s the vibe here.

That wasn’t all, though. Then he started taking shots at the Wizards. As a matter of fact, he’s STILL taking shots at the Wizards — even after the Mavericks’ loss where he had a Wizards-esque performance with just 8 points.

“I said what I said about the organization. I know that they’ve since made comments about their own locker room that kind of validated what I’ve said about the situation.”

Yeah, buddy. Hold that L. He continues to talk about the Wizards’ locker room situation — which was admittedly terrible, by the way. But he’s not taking accountability for his own role in this and that’s the problem.

Buddy disappeared quicker than some Good Hope carryout wings with Mumbo sauce on the side. That’s a D.C. reference most of y’all won’t get but just know they go fast.

And this, folks, is exactly why Wizards fans were so thrilled that the Mavericks lost.

So what if they can’t make the playoffs? Who cares if another win made their draft position a little worse? This was the best win of the season and it wasn’t because the score was so lopsided. This was a classic revenge game. They just packed Dinwiddie up and shipped him out.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knows the vibes.

That’s what I’m talkin’ bout, dog. That’s what type of time Wizards Twitter was on. Fans were thrilled with this.

He said this after the team was nice enough to give him (and Davis Bertans!) a tribute video?

Nah, get this dude out of town. Don’t come back. Sit the next one out.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Will Chase
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Falcons#Nba Finals#Wizards Twitter#The Dallas Mavericks
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

2011 NBA Award Winners: Derrick Rose Shocked The World With The MVP Award, Dwight Howard Was The Defensive Player Of The Year

In 2011 Derrick Rose took the league by storm, guiding the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the league at 62-20. Rose earned the MVP Award but was stymied by LeBron James and the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami met Dallas in the NBA’s penultimate round as huge favorites but lost to the Mavericks as Dirk Nowitzki won his first and only Finals MVP trophy.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Jaylen Brown scores 32 points as Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in their regular-season home finale. Jockeying for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Boston posted its 13th win in...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA coaching hot seat: Lakers' Frank Vogel, Jazz's Quin Snyder feeling pressure as regular season winds down

We're entering the final week of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and there's still a lot left to be decided across the league. As teams jockey for playoff positioning, a few head coaches are also fighting for their jobs. Some coaches' fates may be decided based on how far their teams get in the postseason, while others are simply hoping to make the playoffs -- or play-in tournament -- in order to boost the odds of keeping their jobs.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Laurence Fishburne to portray Doc Rivers in series on Donald Sterling's downfall as Clippers' owner

In a day and age in which sports docudramas are plenty, the latest one announced will be reliving one of the more controversial periods in NBA history. The infamous last name needs no introduction or preface. The project got the nod from FX and will be based on the Donald Sterling era of Los Angeles Clippers basketball—and its unsettling end.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy