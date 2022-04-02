Justice orders investigation of conditions at jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered an investigation of conditions at Southern Regional Jail, according to a published report.

The move comes after WVVA–TV reported on concerns that inmates at the jail in Beaver were being treated inhumanely.

Justice directed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy to look into the allegations and report back quickly. Homeland Security oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“I believe that our Corrections employees are absolute professionals, who are tasked with a really tough job and, in the face of those duties, do tremendous work. But these are serious allegations. So we need to get to the bottom of what’s really happening,” Justice said in a statement released on Thursday to WVVA.