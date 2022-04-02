SF police investigating deadly shooting in Bayview District
San Francisco police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bayview District. It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live He was transported to the hospital where he later died. RELATED: $250K reward offered as SFPD finds new leads in murder of Nicole Fitts, her daughter's disappearance Investigators marked several bullet casings in front of Naughty Boy clothing store on Third Street. A second victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
