West Virginia coal production increases

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production increased from the previous week by +4.4%. +3.6% in the state’s NAPP region and +5.5% in the CAPP region of the state. Compared to the same 13 weeks of 2021, year to date West Virginia coal production is up +7.3%. +8.5% in the NAPP region of the state and +5.4% in the state’s CAPP region.

National coal production also increased week over week by +4%. +4.7 in the Appalachian region, +5.3% in the Interior coal basin and +3.2% in the Western coal region. Compared to the same time in 2021, year to date national coal production is +5.1% higher. Production in the Appalachian coal region is up +5.3% and +7.3% in the Western coal region. Production from the Interior coal basin is off -1.6% from the same 13 weeks in 2021.

EIA reported spot prices for domestic thermal coal were unchanged from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2021, Northern Appalachian prices are +47.7%, Central Appalachian +59.7%, Illinois Basin +181.1%, Powder River Basin +40.7% and Western Bituminous +8.1%. Average natural gas prices increased week over week by +12.3%. Compared to the same week last year, average natural gas prices are +105.2% higher.

According to data reported by CSX and Norfolk Southern to the federal Surface Transportation Board, the number of unit coal trains in the entire Northern Appalachian and Central Appalachian regions holding per day +5.2% from the previous week. Coal carloadings in the entire Northern Appalachian region increased +3.9% and loads in the Central Appalachian region increased by +20.6% week over week. River barge loads of West Virginia coal increased week over week by +20.5%.

U.S. iron and steel production decreased week over week by -0.9%. Furnace capacity utilization decreased -1% from the previous week. Compared to the same 13 weeks of 2021, year to date domestic iron and steel production is up slightly by +0.03%. Cumulative furnace capacity utilization is up +4.2% compared to the same time last year.

Total U.S. electric generation decreased slightly from the previous week by -0.8%. Generation in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions decreased week over week by -2.6%. Electrical output in the Central Industrial region also decreased slightly week over week by -0.2%. Compared to the same time last year, total U.S. electric generation is up +2.8%. Output in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions is up +1% and generation in the Central Industrial region is up +2.1%.

U.S. rail traffic increased week over week by +1%. Coal carloads increased +4%, finished steel and steel raw materials traffic increased +2%, finished auto and auto parts carloads increased by +2.7%. Compared to the same 13 weeks of 2021, year to date U.S. rail traffic is off -2.7%. Coal carloadings are up +10.2%, while steel making traffic is down -2.4% and auto parts and finished carloads are down -12.5%.