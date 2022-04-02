ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Have researchers discovered how to stop crazy ants?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daGRs_0exZB8SX00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Scientists at the University of Texas Austin may have found a way to stop an invasive ant species.

UT said tawny crazy ants have been known to swarm breaker boxes on homes, air conditioning units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices in some parts of the southeastern U.S. They’re originally from South America but have been spreading for the past two decades.

Researchers at the university have found a fungal pathogen could be the key to stopping them. Spores from the pathogen, microsporidian, fill the abdomens of the crazy ants, taking over the insect’s fat cells to transform them into spore factories, according to UT Austin.

Scientists with Brackenridge Field Laboratory first observed this happening in crazy ants collected from Florida eight years ago. The pathogen was then found in crazy ants at sites across Texas.

A team observed 15 populations in Texas for eight years and found every population stricken by the pathogen declined, and 62% of them disappeared altogether. Scientists think the colonies could have collapsed because the pathogen cuts the lifespan of worker ants short, making it hard for a group to survive through winter, UT Austin said.

This specific pathogen only affects crazy ants in this way. Native ants and other arthropods seemed to be unharmed, according to UT, so researchers thought it was the perfect solution to the crazy ants problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Niqcw_0exZB8SX00
Edward LeBrun, a research scientist with the Texas Invasive Species Research Program at UT Austin’s Brackenridge Field Laboratory, collects tawny crazy ants (Courtesy: Thomas Swafford/University of Texas at Austin)

The Brackenridge Field Laboratory team tested out their theory in 2016 by deploying the pathogen at Estero Llano Grande State Park, which is located in Weslaco, Texas. UT said the park was plagued by crazy ants, and it was losing wildlife like scorpions, snakes, lizards, rabbits and birds to the insects.

For the test, the team used crazy ants from other sites that already had microsporidian, and put them near the nesting sites of crazy ants in the park. UT said the team then used hot dogs to attract the local ants and merge the two groups.

In the first year of the experiment, UT said the pathogen spread to the entire crazy ant population in Estero. Within two years, the population numbers took a nosedive. Today, crazy ants are “nonexistent” in the park, and native species are bouncing back.

Researchers have also depleted a second crazy ant community in an area of Austin. They plan to test this method more this spring at other Texas sites, researchers said.

You can find out more about the team’s research online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

WJTV 12
WJTV 12

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, April 5, some schools will close or have a delayed start. Central Mississippi Clinton Public School District – Delayed Start Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15 a.m.; Class Starts, 9:45 a.m. Lovett, Clinton Junior High School — Drop Off, 9:40 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Pike County chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31. Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
AFP

Invasive ants hit Texas hard - now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes.  Like fire ants, whom they have displaced in parts of Texas, tawny crazy ants are native to Argentina and Brazil and came to the United States via ships. 
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
CNET

Apocalyptic, Acid-Spewing Crazy Ants Succumb to Fungus, Scientists Find

Here's another one for the "nature is metal" file. Tawny crazy ants -- invasive, acid-spewing insects from South America -- have spread across the southeastern US over the last couple of decades. They've caused damage to homes, pushed out native species and even blinded baby bunnies. There's a new hope in the fight against crazy ants: a fungal pathogen.
WILDLIFE
WJTV 12

More severe weather expected in Jackson on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to return to Jackson on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors around the area said they are better prepared for what’s coming this time around. Kenneth Armon, a city employee, said, “If the storm is as bad as it was last week, I don’t know if Battlefield Park will […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Birds#Insect#Snake#Lizards
WJTV 12

Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces multiple charges, including aggravated drug trafficking, following a traffic stop in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers and Pike County Narcotics Division agents pulled over a black Dodge pickup truck on Interstate 55 northbound. Officers said they discovered 312 grams of freebase cocaine and 192 grams […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko police arrest man wanted in Florida

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, April 2, Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted in Florida. Officers said James Brandon Mobbs was pulled over for a traffic stop. They learned he was wanted in Bay County, Florida, on a battery domestic violence charge. Mobbs was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. He […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WJTV 12

Four streets in Jackson to be repaved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four streets in Jackson are set to be repaved with Hinds County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved $125,000 to mill and pave Lake Trace Drive, $110,306 to pave River Thames Drive, $58,225 to pave part of Lelia Drive and […]
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash

UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
ACCIDENTS
WJTV 12

Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant used the authority of his office, the weight of his political influence and the power of his connections to help his friend and retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre boost a fledgling pharmaceutical venture. Then he tried to cash in on the project when he left […]
NFL
WJTV 12

Cold cases bring loved ones together in attempt to search for answers

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WRBL) – Loved ones gathered at Waverly Hall Baptist Church on Saturday for a barbecue that aimed to raise awareness for two cold cases; the disappearance and death of Sidney McElwee-Kersey and the disappearance of Olivia Fowler. McElwee-Kersey’s family organized the event as a way to raise money for more resources that […]
WAVERLY HALL, GA
WJTV 12

Judge questions jury in case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pretrial motions were heard in the case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily on Monday, April 4 in Claiborne County. Judge Tomika Irving granted a motion for a juror questionnaire, which would determine how much someone knows about the case. The Claiborne County woman is accused of killing her stepdaughter back […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy