Interior Painting Continues During Refurbishment of Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile exterior painting has been completed, work continues inside and out on the lengthy refurbishment of Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Just outside The Market, crew members were painting around these windows. Orange cones and poles keep guests...

