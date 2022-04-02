ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis license plates? You can bid on them in this state

By Colleen Flynn, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Coloradans who have ever wanted marijuana-themed vanity plates will soon have their chance — for a good cause.

Twenty-two cannabis-themed license plate mashups including 420, HASH, EDIBLE, THC, and CBD will be auctioned off with benefits going to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The funds will be used for disability application assistance grants and programs to help Coloradans with disabilities.

“For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, innovative and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical projects and programs in our disability community,” Governor Jared Polis said.

The auction last year raised more than $45,000 for the organization which went to nonprofits and other businesses working with disabled Coloradans.

Bidders can either use the letters/numbers on their current plates or get a novelty plate to keep and use later. If the winner so chooses, they can sell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future.

Appropriately so, bidding is on April 20.

