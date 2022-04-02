ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Peterborough 0-4 Middlesbrough: Boro boost play-off hopes with emphatic win

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddlesbrough began their Championship run-in with a bang as they brushed aside relegation-bound Peterborough 4-0 to climb into the play-off places. Marcus Tavernier's first-half opener set Chris Wilder's men on their way to a second consecutive away win before Folarin Balogun doubled the lead soon after the break. Josh...

www.skysports.com

