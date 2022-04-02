ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Early morning stabbing in Hyannis sends one to Cape Cod Hospital

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago

HYANNIS —

A man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with an apparent stab wound to the chest early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Barnstable police were alerted to the stabbing when a police cruiser was flagged down on Main Street around 1 a.m. Officers provided first aid to the victim who was then taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.

Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident, which does not appear to be random, according to a press release from Barnstable police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZNoD_0exZALk600

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Early morning stabbing in Hyannis sends one to Cape Cod Hospital

Comments / 3

