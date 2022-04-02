ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Authorities search for suspects accused of assaulting special police officer in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding suspects in connection with the assault of an on-duty Special Police Officer in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officials released...

www.fox5dc.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

