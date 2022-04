Some consider him the best coach not currently coaching in the National Hockey League. Bob Hartley, who won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001 and won the Jack Adams Trophy as Coach of the Year with the Calgary Flames in 2015, is back in Canada after Avangard Omsk was knocked out of the KHL playoffs in the second round. The team lost to Metallurg Magnitogorsk in seven games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO