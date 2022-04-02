2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina

Several people died and a number of others were injured when a train carriage derailed after hitting a pick-up truck in southern Hungary on Tuesday morning, police have said. The accident took place close to the Hungarian-Serbian border before 5am GMT, according to the Hungarian authorities. “Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties,” the police said in a statement. In an unconfirmed report, local news site delmagyar.hu said seven people were killed in the collision. The state railway company said the impact of the crash caused a carriage carrying 22 passengers to become derailed, with two people severely hurt and eight others suffering minor injuries. All those who were killed had been travelling in the van, it added. Csongrad-Csanad county police have closed the road as rescue efforts continue. More follows... Read More AP News Digest 3:15 amHarvard students' site helping Ukraine refugees find housingWins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

