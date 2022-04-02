Power line sparks caused December’s Colorado wildfire, lawsuit says

Homes burn as wildfires rip through a housing development on Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colorado. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Sparks from a power line started a massive wildfire in December that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes in Colorado, a new lawsuit alleges.

The suit against Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, claims the firm’s power lines and equipment were a “substantial factor” in causing the blaze between Denver and Boulder, which was fanned by intense winds.

Witnesses saw flames igniting near a power line in the area where authorities say the wildfire started — including one person who videotaped sparks flying from a malfunctioning power line and igniting a fire on the ground that became the wildfire, says the class action suit, which was filed Thursday on behalf of the victims.

Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said the company was reviewing the lawsuit but said it has not seen evidence that its equipment ignited the fire.

“Our own investigation shows that our equipment in the area of the fire was properly maintained and inspected, consistent with our high standards,” she said.

Renato D’Amario hugs neighbor Lori Peer after finding their homes destroyed on Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colorado.

Authorities have not finished their investigation into what caused the fire, which has been linked to at least one death.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide any details about the findings but previously said it was investigating “any and all potential causes,” including power lines, human activity and old coal mines in the area where coal continues to burn underground.

