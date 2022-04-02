WVU’s Bob Huggins inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team hosted the annual Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park. “We had a solid day out at the track today,” coach Sean Cleary said. West Virginia earned four individual...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After two in-season and three offseason departures from the WVU men’s basketball program, WVU has their first transfer addition to their roster. On Sunday afternoon, graduate transfer guard Erik Stevenson announced he has verbally committed to finish his college career at West Virginia. Stevenson has...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One day after head coach Bob Huggins was announced as an inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Bear added a guard transfer to his roster. According to his Twitter account, senior guard Erik Stevenson has committed to joining West Virginia for this...
College basketball programs like Kansas have extensive scouting modules. Video on virtually every game played across the nation, big school or small. Staff members assigned each upcoming opponent, for scouting reports to be ready as soon as the schedule demands. But the KU-North Carolina national championship game Monday night comes...
For five innings, it almost looked like West Virginia would take the season series with No. 12 TCU — at least, until Brayden Taylor stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning. Taylor knocked a two-run homer over the right field fence to put TCU ahead of the...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey and the WVU baseball coaching staff brought in five players via the transfer portal in the offseason. Three were specifically added to bolster a young and unproven pitching staff. One, Dayne Leonard, was added to provide another bat in the lineup, and be a...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) senior relief pitcher Trey Braithwaite has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week by the conference. Braithwaite joins JJ Wetherholt as Mountaineers to receive the weekly honor this season. The fifth-year senior righty has made a total of...
Randy Mazey’s club continues to climb up the NCAA leaderboard, as does his center fielder. Just one team, and just one player, in the entire country steals bases better than West Virginia (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) and Victor Scott II do. With 98 stolen bases on the year, WVU...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team sits in a tie for 12th place following the conclusion of the second round of competition at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. The Mountaineers are tied for 12th with Memphis, showing a two-day total of 576,...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tony Washington is the newest member of the WVU coaching staff. The receivers coach comes to Morgantown after spending two seasons at the same position at Coastal Carolina. Washington has only been in the Mountain State for a few months, so he and his family are...
The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has won its fourth NCAA championship and first national title since 2008. And now KU fans can relive this magical season with The Kansas City Star’s hardcover collectible book packed with photos and stories from our award-winning journalists about the Jayhawks’ run to the title.
North Carolina got off to a bad start in Monday night’s championship game against Kansas, in more ways than one. Not only did the Jayhawks jump out to a 7-0 lead, but North Carolina forward Brady Manek got hurt almost immediately. Kansas was leading 7-3 just over three minutes...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The transfer portal is impacting programs in all sports at all colleges and universities across the country. Not just at the Division I level, but at all levels of collegiate athletics. Managing a roster, from the sense of a coach knowing what players he or she...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team closed the weekend in Kansas on Sunday, April 1, as the Mountaineers fell, 4-0, to No. 50 Kansas State, at the Mike Goss Tennis Center, in Manhattan. “Today wasn’t a good day for us overall on the courts. We had...
Comments / 0