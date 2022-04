Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Upton was due to make $28 million this season, but the Angels have realized that is a sunk cost and will move on from the veteran outfielder. This comes one season after doing the same thing with future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols. The Angels have shown these past two seasons that they aren’t afraid to move on from bad contracts.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO