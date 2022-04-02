ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Avian flu strain reaches Wyoming, poultry producers warned

By Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — A strain of avian flu has made its way to Wyoming, and poultry producers of all sizes are being warned to keep a close eye on their flocks. As of Thursday, the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, had been confirmed in two Wyoming counties....

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Business
Cheyenne, WY
Industry
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Industry
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Influenza Virus#Flu Symptoms#Ap#Hpai#The Livestock Board
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in April

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in April, officials said Tuesday. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, approximately 399,000...
SALEM, OR
WDIO-TV

Virus Outbreak in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don’t meet next week’s deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. County officials say all unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
94.1 KRNA

A Friendly Reminder for Iowa Residents With Bird Feeders

Spring is here even though it might not feel like it. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and creatures have begun nesting. I sat in wonder as thousands of birds swooped into my backyard trees to take a break during their migration. I also have a robin who has been fighting his reflection in my dining room window. That is a little annoying, but seeing that beautiful creature close-up is a treat.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Bring Me The News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, according to a new release issued by the state's Board of Animal Health on Saturday. The avian influenza was confirmed in flocks in Meeker and Mower counties. No human cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been detected, and the Centers of Disease Control says there is low risk to the public.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy