Newport, OR

Police say $1M in ‘movie money’ stolen from car in Oregon: Can you spot the difference?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelly Doyle
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Police in Oregon are advising local businesses to closely examine any cash they accept after $1 million worth of fake “movie money” was reportedly stolen out of a car in the coastal city of Newport on Thursday.

A car was broken into on March 31 somewhere in the northern end of Newport, but police did not specify exactly where or when. Along with other items, the car’s owner reported $1 million in prop money was taken, all in $10, $20 and $100 denominations.

All of the dollar bills are reportedly marked with “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy,” but officials say the movie money is still very similar to real U.S. currency. They say the same type of prop money has created issues for businesses in the past.

The fake bills were printed with the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy,” but police warned that they still appeared strikingly similar to actual U.S. currency. (Newport Police Department)

“The Newport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to warn local businesses and the public about the ‘counterfeit’ money that could begin circulating and to remind all to be diligent, especially in light of this theft, in the proper identification of any currency you take,” Newport PD said in a statement. “Aside from the obvious print, warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic U.S. currency.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Officer Jon Humphreys with Newport PD and reference case #22N-00610.

