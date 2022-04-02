ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Denver

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlvFj_0exZ8zdl00
Matt Gush

A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Denver Friday night.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Speer Boulevard and North Broadway Street around 11:30 p.m. after reports of a crash, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police located the unidentified victim, who was pronounced dead on-scene.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed the pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk but went against the signal, a spokesman for the department said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. They were not cited on Friday night.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments / 6

Related
9NEWS

1 dead in hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER — One person died in a crash early Friday, and Denver Police were looking for the suspect driver who ran from the scene. The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). One of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Metro Area Loses Another Child To Suspected Fentanyl Overdose

(CBS4) – Another Colorado family and community is mourning the loss of a teenager reportedly at the hands of fentanyl. A 17-year-old boy’s body in Highlands Ranch was found in his home last week. Another teenager, a 16-year-old girl, died in Lakewood less than a week prior. Fentanyl is believed to be the cause. (credit: CBS) In 2021, the DEA’s Denver division alone took roughly 1.1 million counterfeit pills off the streets. We are less than halfway through 2022, and he says they have already reached 900,000. Brian Besser, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Denver Field Division, recently sat down with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KKTV

Convicted felon allegedly in possession of meth, a stolen car from Colorado Springs and a Panzer Arms AR 12 shotgun arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, meth and a shotgun. Pueblo Police are reporting they located a vehicle that was stolen out of Colorado Springs in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue on Thursday. The suspect, 41-year-old Douglas Gibson, had shotgun shells and brass knuckles in one of his pockets. Police also found a Panzer Arms AR12 semi-automatic shotgun and Gibson’s ID in a backpack. Later in the investigation, police found Douglas had “suspected” meth on him.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Alan Moody, 21, Arrested & Charged In Suspicious Death Near Pearl Street

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police arrested a 21-year-old man they say killed someone and left them on a road. Officers were first called to the 4800 block of Pearl Street at around 6 a.m. on Friday for a report of someone not breathing in the roadway. Police say the victim suffered traumatic injuries, but details about their death were not released. (credit: CBS) Detectives eventually identified a suspect at around midnight on April 2. They arrested Alan Moody, 21, who now faces charges including vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving personal death or injury. Moody’s mugshot is not yet available. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective S. Byars at 303-441-1970 and reference case 22-02957.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy