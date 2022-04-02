Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Denver

Matt Gush

A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Denver Friday night.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Speer Boulevard and North Broadway Street around 11:30 p.m. after reports of a crash, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police located the unidentified victim, who was pronounced dead on-scene.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed the pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk but went against the signal, a spokesman for the department said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. They were not cited on Friday night.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.