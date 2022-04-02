ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They're God's children': Walk calling for housing for homeless draws 200 to Toms River

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

TOMS RIVER - Gregory Andrus knows what it's like to experience homelessness.

The Toms River resident, who founded and runs the Facebook group "Portraits of the Jersey Shore," described on Saturday how alcoholism led to him living in a tent in the woods. Speaking to a crowd of about 200 people who came to a march for the homeless in Toms River's downtown, Andrus asked the audience to help give those without housing the "second chance of life" that he received.

"Homeless people matter," Andrus said, drawing applause from the crowd. "They're God's children."

Led by the Toms River High School South Marching Indians band, advocates, politicians, faith leaders and concerned residents walked in 43-degree temperatures Saturday morning, leaving the parking lot of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and walking down Hooper Avenue to the Ocean County Administration building.

The walk was intended to draw attention to the fact that Ocean County is the only county in New Jersey that does not have a transitional housing shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The event was organized by former Toms River Councilman Terrance Turnbach, a homeless advocate who last year slept outside town hall on a bitter cold night to draw attention to plight of those without shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WnVG_0exZ8yl200

"We've got a cold day but it's probably appropriate for what we are out here doing," Turnbach said at the start of the walk. He noted that April 2 is an important date: the state's Code Blue program, which provides shelter for those experiencing homelessness, ends on April 1, even if the temperature remains cold.

Apostle Thomas E. Simpson Sr., founder of ITM Ministries in Lakewood, said he was homeless for 11 months many years ago, forced to live in a frequently flooded basement room with his wife and five children.

"Sometimes when we are blessed, we forget those who are not blessed," Simpson said. "It's a mess when you don't have a home to live in."

Gary Quinn, director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, attended the walk with Commissioner Virginia E. "Ginny" Haines and Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Crea. Quinn said after the event that he hopes to meet with Turnbach and other advocates within the next two weeks to discuss possible plans for a transitional housing shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izseh_0exZ8yl200

Quinn and other commissioners have made it clear that the county does not want to run a shelter. But a partnership with local nonprofit organizations to operate a shelter is on the table, Quinn said.

"The county realizes there is an issue," Quinn said. "We have to get involved and make things better."

Quinn noted that the county funded Code Blue with $350,000 this winter.

"I think we've come a long way, and we are close to having this come to fruition," he said.

Advocates have long pushed for a shelter in Ocean County that would help those experiencing homelessness transition to permanent housing. The county places homeless residents in temporary housing through social services, but Ocean County officials have expressed no interest in actually operating a shelter.

A shelter would include social services to help people transition from homelessness, including housing and job counseling, as well as addiction services, advocates say.

During the annual statewide "point in time"  count of the homeless conducted Jan. 26, 2021, there were 239 households — with a total of 366 people — who were homeless in Ocean County.  There were 122 people experiencing homelessness in Toms River, 78 in Seaside Heights and 43 in Brick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IohIR_0exZ8yl200

The count was compiled by Monarch Housing Associates , an advocacy organization that focuses on homeless planning and lobbying for affordable housing in New Jersey.

Statewide, 6,210 households, including 8,097 persons, were homeless, including 835 who had no shelter on the night of the count.

Paul Hulse, president and chief executive officer of Just Believe Inc., the nonprofit that runs Toms River's Code Blue shelter, said the shelter was open 87 days this winter , and served a total of 126 people experiencing homelessness. Volunteers clocked 3,500 hours at the shelter, which is located at Riverwood Park.

Turnbach said he remains hopeful that a transitional shelter could become reality soon.

"They are aware of the issue and want to come to a positive resolution," he said of the commissioners. "If we can get either a property, or a property with a building, and have a collaboration of nonprofits, we can make it happen."

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns, and has been writing about local government and politics at the Jersey Shore for nearly 37 years. She's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle,  jmikle@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'They're God's children': Walk calling for housing for homeless draws 200 to Toms River

App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

